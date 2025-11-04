Milwaukee leaders to hold reckless driving panel; community input welcome

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders will host a reckless driving panel Tuesday night to address the ongoing issue plaguing the city.

The panel will focus on enforcement, prosecution, prevention, and street design as part of the city’s efforts to curb speeding and fatal crashes.

The event, moderated by Sen. LaTonya Johnson, will feature Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, District Attorney Kent Lovern, and City Attorney Evan Goyke.

Residents will have the opportunity to share concerns and ideas during a public Q&A.

The panel will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald J. O’Connell Memorial Auditorium, 5225 W Vliet St, Milwaukee.

