Milwaukee launches new anti-speeding campaign

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is asking everyone to slow down this summer with its new anti-speeding campaign, "Speeding - We Can Live Without It."

The campaign starts Monday, July 1st, and targets the High Injury Network — the ten percent of streets with 58 percent of crashes resulting in serious injury or death, according to the Recent Milwaukee Crash Analysis.

Drivers are encouraged to drive the speed limit, spread the campaign message, share how they have been impacted by speeding through the campaign story wall, and report reckless driving at (414)-935-3925 or through the Traffic Safety Unit form.

“With summer upon us, the City of Milwaukee, Department of Public Works, community partners, and those who have been impacted by speed-related crashes are all committed to addressing this problem to improve the quality of life for our residents and save lives,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson

To reduce speeding, the city is increasing traffic enforcement, putting out anti-speeding messaging, and sharing stories from people impacted by speeding.

Milwaukee resident Mariah Johnson’s brother Jerrold Wellinger was killed in a speeding accident.

“My brother was in the median when two cars were racing. His car just shattered into pieces. He was only 22. He had so much to live for,” said Johnson. “Every day, every time you’re on the road, your speed matters. You have the power to make the streets safer for all of us.”

Local resident Alecia Alstaetter was injured by a speeding driver last year and is also sharing her story as part of the new campaign.

The new anti-speeding campaign comes after 80 car crash fatalities in 2023.

“Saving lives is as easy as driving the speed limit, not being distracted, and yielding to pedestrians. Each of us can drive slower and help ensure that our friends, our parents, and our kids, are able to travel without fear or injury throughout Milwaukee. We deserve streets with zero traffic deaths,” said Jessica Wineberg, Milwaukee’s Vision Zero Policy Director.

Click here to learn more or add your organization to the campaign.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip