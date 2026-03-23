Milwaukee Juneau boys basketball wins first state title to end a two-decade drought for public schools

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Juneau boys' basketball team made history by taking home the WIAA Division Four State Title. The Pioneers defeated Cambridge 62-54 to cap a dominant 28-1 season.

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This marks the first state title in school history and the first time a Milwaukee Public Schools team has won a state championship since 2004.

For Milwaukee Juneau, this is more than a championship. It is a moment years in the making, capping a dominant season and ending a more than two-decade drought for Milwaukee Public Schools.

"It feels like the end of a very long road—we have been planning and building for this moment for years," Principal Andrea Corona said.

TMJ4 Principal Andrea Corona

From the kids in the hallways to alumni who have been waiting years for this moment, the win is being felt far beyond the court.

"It feels real nice—the little kids—the fans, the teachers—it just feels really nice," team member Dooney Johnson said.

TMJ4 Dooney Johnson & Takis Tyler

"It’s for the people—to see the people in the community—extremely happy—those kids’ smiles—were amazing," coach Torre Johnson Jr. said.

For the players, it is a message not just about basketball, but about what is possible, proving big things can happen right here in Milwaukee.

"Being in the inner city—people always telling us what we can and can’t do, so for us to persevere means the world to me," team member Takis Tyler said.

TMJ4 The Milwaukee Juneau boys basketball team made history by taking home the WIAA Division Four State Title.

"You can get a fantastic athletic experience right here in MPS. If we can do it, then any high school could achieve the same level of success," Corona said.

For the coach, this was always about more than wins. It was about building something his players could believe in.

"Seeing how the community getting behind us, it’s like this is bigger than everything," coach Johnson said.

TMJ4 Coach Torre Johnson Jr.

With a state title in hand, these young men are not just champions. They are proof of what happens when a community believes.

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