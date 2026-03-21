Milwaukee Juneau wins the state title Division 4 against Cambridge

MADISON — Milwaukee Juneau captured the WIAA Division 4 state championship Saturday afternoon, beating Cambridge 62-54 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

This was the first time since 2004 that a school from the Milwaukee Public School system had won a State Championship game in boy's basketball game.

The win on March 21, completed the season for Juneau, which finished 28-1 overall and ran its playoff record to 6-0 to. Cambridge falls to 20-10 on the year after a deep postseason run that included a 5-1 mark in the playoffs.

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Juneau’s season was powered by star guard Dooney Johnson, who entered the finals as the team’s leading scorer at 27.6 points per game and also averaged 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 steals. Playmaker Takis Tyler and rim protector Corey Collins were key contributors throughout the year as Juneau posted a perfect 14-0 league record and a 25-1 mark against in-state opponents.

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Saturday’s championship capped a statement season for Juneau and left Cambridge, which went 10-0 away from home this year, just short of a state title.

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