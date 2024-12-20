Milwaukee Housing Authority names interim secretary-executive director, deputy director to resign

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A leadership change is underway at the embattled Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM).

On Thursday, HACM announced the appointment of an interim secretary-executive director and the resignation of its deputy director, who has been with the organization since 2009.

Kenneth Barbeau will serve as the interim secretary-executive director, effective Jan. 2, 2025, HACM announced in an emailed press release late Thursday night, Dec. 19.

The secretary-executive director is responsible for HACM’s operations and reports to the Board of Commissioners.

What to know about Kenneth Barbeau:

Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) Kenneth Barbeau

Barbeau has been with HACM since 1999, serving most recently as the chief operating officer of program services.

In his current role, he oversees a broad portfolio of public housing resident services, including programs focused on employment, education, healthcare, senior and disabled services, financial literacy, and more, according to HACM's website.

He also provides oversight for HACM’s Section 8 program and public safety department.

The release also highlighted the resignation of Deputy Director Fernando Aniban, effective Feb. 21, 2024.

The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee Fernando Aniban

Aniban had previously served as the Chief Financial Officer since October 2009, where he led the strategic management process for the agency and implemented policies, systems, and procedures that strengthened internal controls and ensured "accurate and timely financial reporting", according to HACM's website.He was later named Assistant Secretary- Deputy Director in May 2022.

The announcement of Aniban's resignation follows a federal review of HACM, made public on Dec. 11. The report stated that HACM is not providing high-quality public housing, inaccurately reporting financial information, and may not be in compliance with federal and state regulations.

The review also highlights issues with HACM’s housing quality and financial reporting. HUD officials said the agency submitted “material misstatements,” including a variance of more than $2 million in an unreconciled account.

HACM has not provided a reason for Aniban's resignation.

The announcements come just two weeks after current Executive Director Willie Hines, who has faced scrutiny, announced he would step down at the end of this year. His resignation will be effective Jan. 1, 2025. Hines is set to receive $11,000/month for the rest of his life.

TMJ4 News

But will a transition in leadership result in meaningful improvements for those HACM serves? For two years, people living in Milwaukee’s public housing have been vocal about deplorable living conditions in properties citywide.

Those conditions include but are not limited to, infestations of rats and cockroaches, reports of black mold, bed bugs, intrusions, and inadequate heating in apartments, forcing some residents to rely on space heaters or use their ovens for warmth. For the last year and a half, TMJ4’s Jenna Rae has been reporting extensively on these issues.

TMJ4 News

The announcement of leadership changes also comes the same week TMJ4’s Jenna Rae reported on emails obtained by the station showing that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s team has been facilitating media responses for HACM. This comes amid Rae's continued investigations into HACM residents’ living conditions, the agency’s practices, and the transparency of the city’s leadership.

WATCH: INVESTIGATION: Mayor's office involvement in Housing Authority leadership

Meanwhile, HACM’s new board members echoed their previous statements committing to providing greater transparency.

“As commissioners, we are steadfast in our commitment to providing safe, affordable housing and enhancing the quality of life for our residents across the City of Milwaukee,” said Charlotte Hayslett, Chair of the HACM Board of Commissioners in the emailed press release Thursday. “That includes ensuring a smooth transition of leadership as we search for a new Secretary-Executive Director.”

Whether the changes in leadership will result in meaningful improvements for residents in 2025 remains to be seen.

TMJ4 News is committed to elevating the voices of those living in public housing. Email Jenna.Rae@tmj4.com.

