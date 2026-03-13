Milwaukee homeowner's We Energies bill jumps $170 in one year amid cold winter, higher gas prices

MILWAUKEE — Many viewers have been reaching out about their utility bills, saying they've jumped hundreds of dollars this winter. Some homeowners say they're already cutting back — but their bills keep going up.

Julie Kaczmarek, a Milwaukee homeowner, says the shock came when she opened her We Energies bill.

"This bill for February was absolutely ridiculous," Kaczmarek said.

Kaczmarek's small, 1,000-square-foot ranch near 51st and Oklahoma cost her $474 in February — a significant jump from $305 the year before.

"That's a $170 increase in one year," Kaczmarek said.

She says she's already trying to conserve energy, installing triple-pane windows and solar panels, and keeping her thermostat at 68 degrees during the day and 60 degrees at night. But she says the bills keep climbing.

"I have a 1000 square foot house. It's a ranch, very small," Kaczmarek said.

What frustrates her most, she says, is feeling like there are no other options.

"I feel we have zero control over what our energy costs are," Kaczmarek said.

We Energies says the spike is largely driven by cold weather and higher natural gas prices.

"The big issue that we saw impacting bills this winter is the really cold weather… and higher gas prices," Brendan Conway of We Energies said.

The company says gas prices in January were 2 to 3 times higher than normal, while the cold meant homes needed more heat.

"People were using more natural gas to heat their homes, even if you turned your thermostat down," Conway said.

We Energies also points to rate increases approved by state regulators.

"Every two years we go in front of the public service commission… they review it and approve the changes," Conway said.

Conway says bills should start dropping as temperatures warm, and customers struggling to pay can ask about assistance programs.

"As the weather warms up… we expect that bills will be going down over the next few months," Conway said.

But for Kaczmarek — and many viewers asking the same question — the frustration goes beyond one bill.

"Between the cost of food rising, energy rising, everything just keeps going up," Kaczmarek said. "I would love to be able to call someone else and say, 'What can you offer me?'"

