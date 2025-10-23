Milwaukee homeowners choose between city leaf collection and natural composting methods

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — As autumn leaves begin to fall across Milwaukee, homeowners are deciding between utilizing the city's leaf collection service or embracing a more natural composting method.

The City of Milwaukee will collect leaves through November 15, providing residents with specific guidelines for proper disposal. Homeowners must rake leaves loose into the curb lane while leaving a 1-foot gap from the curb. Piles should remain clear of drains, grates, and low-hanging trees.

The city accepts only yard debris such as flowers and weeds, but excludes grass, pumpkins or bagged materials. The brush must be kept separate. For brush pickup, residents can call 414-286-CITY or visit the city's website.

Some Milwaukee residents like Nathan Krauth and Danielle Burrows have chosen a different path. The couple collects fallen leaves from their yard to create compost for their garden.

"We don't really have, like, a lot of yard to rake or take care of, so we care more about just the leaves being able to break down," Krauth said.

Burrows, a professional florist whose husband shares her passion for gardening, explained that their method helps provide natural nutrients for future plants. They gather leaves to place on top of their garden beds, which helps insulate root systems during the winter months.

"It's really good for the ecosystem and any like bees or pollinators and butterflies and just helps things grow better," Burrows said.

While some neighbors follow their natural approach, others prefer the city's collection service. For those interested in checking leaf pickup status by location, a full map is available on the City of Milwaukee Sanitation Services .

Burrows acknowledged that composting requires effort but emphasized the rewards.

"It is a labor of love, but it's something that we really enjoy, and it's very low maintenance when it's once it's established," Burrows said.

