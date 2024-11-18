Milwaukee Health Dept. says Beans & Barley employee worked with Hepatitis A for two weeks

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) says customers at Beans & Barley may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

The Health Department says a staff member worked there for two weeks while infectious. That staff member has taken "necessary precautions after developing symptoms," and is cooperating with health officials to minimize further risk of transmission.

According to MHD, the Beans & Barley employee was infections between October 31st and November 13th. Health officials are working with the restaurant to find and notify people who may have been exposed during that time. They say that Beans & Barley is still open and is a safe dining establishment.

Out of an abundance of caution, MHD is offering vaccines to potentially exposed people at 1:00 p.m. on Monday. Just head to the Northwest Health Center on 7360 W. Mill Road in Milwaukee.

Health officials say if the vaccine is administered within two weeks of exposure, it can help prevent illness.

Symptoms can develop over the course of two to seven weeks and include:



Fever,

Tiredness,

Loss of appetite,

Nausea or vomiting,

Stomach pain,

Dark urine or pale stool,

Joint pain,

Jaunce (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

The spread of Hepatitis A can be prevented by washing hands after using the bathroom, changing diapers or preparing food. You should not handle food or beverages if you are experiencing symptoms and you should avoid infected people if you are unvaccinated.

Click here for more information about the disease.

