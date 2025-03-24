Milwaukee Health Department to review MPS safety plan after issuing noncompliance order

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is set to review Milwaukee Public Schools' (MPS) safety plan after state inspectors cited widespread issues with MPS’s lead cleanup program in a noncompliance order.

The order was detailed in a letter sent on March 19 by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), to MPS Director of Facilities and Maintenance Sean Kane.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The letter outlined multiple violations stemming from an investigation that began Feb. 6, 2025, and focused on four schools undergoing lead hazard remediation: Albert E. Kagel, Maryland Avenue Montessori, Trowbridge, and Fernwood Montessori.

TMJ4

Violations included failure to follow proper interior lead-safe work practices, post warning signs, perform final cleaning, conduct post-renovation visual inspections, notify parents about renovation activities, maintain required records, and distribute the Renovate Right brochure to parents and guardians, according to the letter obtained by TMJ4 on Friday, March 21.

Inspectors also said the district allowed students back into areas where lead paint chips and dust had not been removed, creating "an unreasonable risk to the health and safety of children and staff."

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The order came just days after newly appointed Superintendent Brenda Cassellius took charge. Her contract was originally set to begin July 1, but the MPS Board of School Directors approved an early start for March 15.

Milwaukee Public Schools

The order also came the same week school resource officers were reinstated in schoolbuildings for the first time in years—after a judge's order and 15 months of missed deadlines.

File

The issue comes as some MPS parents have reached out to TMJ4 with concerns about Kane being hired without the required credentials.

TMJ4 Jenna Rae Sean Kane, MPS Director of Facilities and Maintenance

You can read that full report here.

In response to the noncompliance order, MPS initially released a statement, stating that it would submit the plan on Friday.

Watch: MHD to review MPS safety plan after noncompliance order issued

Milwaukee Health Department to review MPS safety plan after issuing noncompliance order

Shortly after, MPS released a press release, saying it had submitted a "preliminary Lead Action Plan" to MHD, which outlines its proposed next steps to assess, address, and prevent lead hazards in district buildings.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

In that same release, Cassellius also emphasized the importance of ensuring MPS schools are welcoming and safe, and that anything less is not conducive to teaching and learning.

“Meeting this deadline, set by MHD, is an indication that we are moving forward with intention and urgency and that we are eager to begin the work of stabilizing any remaining potential lead hazards at schools," said Dr. Brenda Cassellius. "As we do this work, we will be guided by our commitment to transparency and accountability.”

Dr. Michael Totoraitis, commissioner of health for the City of Milwaukee, said MHD’s team will begin a detailed review of the draft plan and “will continue working closely with MPS leadership to ensure a strong and accountable path forward.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip