MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Some Milwaukee Public Schools parents are sounding the alarm after high lead levels were found inside several schools.

"We're losing a whole lot of faith in MPS Facilities and Maintenance and their director, Sean Kane," parent Kristen Payne said.

For weeks, Payne has been rallying parents together and demanding answers from MPS.

"Central office, MPS failed us in not catching this," Payne said.

After our story about MPS' Facilities and Maintenance director being hired without the required license, Payne is raising more concerns.

"Somebody without an active license, who's in charge of the maintenance of these buildings, then we've got the Milwaukee Health Department saying they [MPS] were clearly not following their own lead safety management plans. So, there's a lot of blame, I think, to go around here," Payne explained.

A spokesperson for MPS said Kane was unavailable for an interview Tuesday.

Here's what Kane had to say last week when we asked about his lack of license.

Watch: Parent concerns grow after TMJ4 story on facilities director's missing license

MPS parent concerns increase after TMJ4 story about facilities director's lack of required license

"My assumption is it was still active while I was continuing with education credits, but the payments were not made," Kane said.

"Whose responsibility do you think it was to ensure your license was intact before you were appointed and approved for this position?" Rae asked Kane.

"I would honestly think it's human resources," Kane responded.

According to state statute, all architect licenses must be renewed every two years, on even-numbered years. State statute also shows that the department notifies cardholders 30 days prior to license expiration.

"I have a license with the state myself. I know very well that it is my responsibility to keep that license up to date, and that that's not something I can push off on someone else," Payne explained.

It's another blow to parents' trust in the district and the health department.

"They have said at times that the buildings are safe. Then, at times, they've said not until or unless this work is completed by MPS. My child came home and told me some of the renovations are happening while kids are in school, and I don't have details on whether those are safe renovations to be happening while children are in that environment," Payne added. "These are really big concerns, and no one is reaching out to us to answer the questions we have."

Parents said they'll keep pressing for answers, and so will TMJ4.

Payne has created a petition for parents to sign, asking for transparency and communication from the district and the health department. She also started 'Lead Safe Schools MKE' a group and now website for parent information. Payne said there's going to be a a community assembly on March 1st.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error