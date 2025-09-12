MILWAUKEE — At Milwaukee Hamilton High School, there's a football player who embodies versatility and excellence on every snap. Latayvious Brown doesn't just play multiple positions — he dominates them.

Brown lines up at quarterback, wide receiver, running back and defensive back. He also handles special teams duties, making him one of the most dynamic players in Wisconsin high school football.

TMJ4

"I'm just a worker. All of the hard work that I put in it shows. If you give effort, it will pay off; you will receive more than others. Everybody around me knows that I'm an effort giver," Brown said.

His work ethic has translated into consistent recognition. Brown has earned First Team All-Conference honors since his sophomore season, establishing himself as one of the premier players in the area.

The defining moment of Brown's career came during a game against Milwaukee Marshall, where he delivered a performance that left coaches and teammates in awe.

"He's just a special athlete. I've never seen an athlete like him, who's a football player who takes over a game, go back to that Marshall game last year, 13 carries for 391 yards. He also had a kick return. He's also our kicker; he recovered his own onside kick," said Will Landingham, Hamilton's athletic director and defensive line coach.

TMJ4

That single-game performance showcased Brown's ability to impact every phase of the game. His 391 rushing yards on just 13 carries demonstrated explosive speed and vision that few high school players possess.

Watch: Milwaukee Hamilton's Latayvious Brown ready to dominate on multiple fronts this season

Jakobe Lockwood, Hamilton's quarterback and Brown's close friend since sixth grade, has witnessed Brown's evolution firsthand.

"It's like watching a movie first-person. It's crazy, man. Me as a football player, knows how hard it is to do things like that. To see him do it, but at another level it just blows my mind every time he does it," Lockwood said.

TMJ4

Brown's confidence matches his ability on the field. He approaches each play with the mindset that he can score from anywhere on the field.

"Sometimes I feel like Superman. I'm not going to lie to you. Every time I make a good play, I know I'm doing right. My family and everyone is supporting me and coming out and making noise," Brown said.

As Hamilton prepares for their season opener Friday night, Brown's versatility and playmaking ability will be crucial to the team's success. His combination of speed, vision and football IQ makes him a threat every time he touches the ball.

For Milwaukee Hamilton, having a player who can excel at multiple positions provides strategic advantages that few teams can match. Brown's presence on the field forces opposing coaches to account for him in every phase of the game.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

