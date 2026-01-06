MILWAUKEE, Wis.— As the new year gets underway, many people are still figuring out how to turn resolutions into habits. Three local hair stylists have found a way to balance long workdays with staying active — and for one of them, that choice became life-changing.

Watch: Milwaukee hairstylists turn fitness goals into life-changing habits

When these three hairstylists aren't at the studio, they are often working out at CoMotion Fitness after making a commitment to get healthy. For Mervin Estrada, this decision is the reason he's standing today.

"I didn't want to get both of my legs amputated, so that's when I started and never looked back," Estrada said.

Three years ago, Estrada was 420 pounds, struggling with diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol, and was losing circulation in his legs — a wake-up call that motivated him to go to the gym four to five times a week, eat healthy and stay consistent. The payoff: he's lost 200 pounds.

"On Friday, I'll be 48 years old, and not even in my 20s did I feel like I'm feeling now," Estrada said.

Estrada is a master barber, and Victoria Uscanga and Von Stylz do braids at Follicle Hair Studio. Their job is to make people feel good, whether it's community members or celebrity players from the Packers, Bucks or Brewers.

But when they are at the gym, it's time for themselves.

"We decide to, you know, keep our resolution, keep our motivation, our goal, and just work on our health, because we cannot work all those hours if we're not healthy," Uscanga said.

New Year's resolutions are much easier said than done, so if you are struggling to maintain your goals, you are not alone. Here are some words of wisdom for staying motivated from these three stylists:

"Never give up. I know there's times where we feel down and like the weather might be gloomy, especially when it's winter, and it's cold, you just want to snuggle in the bed, but just think about yourself," Uscanga said.

"Keep believing in yourself," Stylz said.

"Don't make it a New Year's resolution, just make it a habit, a lifestyle," Estrada said.

A transformation or habit doesn't happen overnight — it takes time and patience. These three hope to be a motivator to get up and tackle your goal.

You can follow these stylists and see their work at the Instagram tags below:

Mervin Estrada: @razorsharpmke

Victoria Uscanga: @vicky_braids

Von Stylz: @vonstylz

