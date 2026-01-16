Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee group marks nearly a decade of silent protest outside ICE office

Every Thursday, rain or shine, demonstrators circle the building seven times in silence, carrying signs supporting immigrant rights
MILWAUKEE — For nearly nine years, a small group has gathered every Thursday morning outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office on East Knapp Street in Milwaukee for what they call a Jericho Walk.

The weekly demonstration began in 2016, long before ICE became a household name and immigration enforcement dominated national headlines. Rain, snow or bitter cold, the participants circle the building seven times in silence, carrying signs in support of immigrant rights.

"The nations will be judged on how they treated the stranger ... and we're failing at that," James Roman said.

The silence is intentional, according to those who participate. They say the walk isn't about spectacle — it's about conscience.

"I come every week because I have to do something," Roman said.

John Walsh, another regular participant, said the demonstration reflects the community's values.

"It is who we are. It's the friends and neighbors that we've had ... and the impact that we want to set for respect for those around us," Walsh said.

ICE has said its mission is to enforce federal immigration law and focus resources on individuals it considers threats to public safety and national security. Supporters of stricter enforcement argue immigration laws must be upheld and that border control is essential to public safety.

But those who walk say enforcement has gone too far and point to historical parallels.

"A hundred years ago when my grandfather came here, they were saying that about him," Roman said.

Each walk ends with a brief interfaith prayer and a promise to return the following Thursday. Organizers say anyone is welcome to join.

For the participants, the demonstration isn't about changing policy overnight — it's about showing up week after week, year after year.

