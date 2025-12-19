Milwaukee grandmother turns grief into hope through Korey's Kids holiday charity

In the middle of the holiday season — when joy feels everywhere — for some families, survival still comes first. For Louise McKenzie, helping those families isn't just charity — it's purpose.

Seven years ago, McKenzie lost her grandson, Corey, when he was just 2 months old. Out of grief — and a desire to help her daughter heal — Korey's Kidz was born.

"I was helpless, I felt helpless, so we were like we have to help her in some type of way, so we started this," McKenzie said.

What started as a way to cope has grown into a lifeline for families across Milwaukee. Korey's Kidz provides essential items that many families can't afford.

"We wanted to make sure that nobody's leaving the hospital without a car seat, nobody's leaving the hospital without diapers, formula, clothing, so we try to get donations and make sure we always have those type of things in stock," McKenzie said.

McKenzie knows the struggle personally. She's experienced homelessness, domestic violence, and raising children with little support. She doesn't just understand the need — she's lived it.

"It's one thing to listen and not be able to sympathize and empathize. It's another thing to actually know where they come from, to actually have slept in your car, to actually be in the shelter," McKenzie said.

This Saturday, Korey's Kidz will serve more than 100 people during their annual Christmas giveaway — toys, hot meals, games, and Santa. The families have been pre-selected and registered in advance to receive the gifts.

"I hope that we give off the kind of love and acceptance that they need in the time of need because, like I said, it's so hard and so many people this season just don't have that," McKenzie said.

More than gifts — they're given a moment to breathe, a small break from overwhelming pressure.

"I couldn't help my grandbaby. I can help you with your baby. You do not have to go through this by yourself," McKenzie said.

"I wanted to keep Corey's name alive… and help others cope too," McKenzie said.

But the need is growing — and Korey's Kids can't do it alone.

"The best way you can help is by donating," McKenzie said. "If you have these things just lying around, you're going to do some spring cleaning or winter cleaning, call us up, we'll even come pick it up."

Korey's Kids also hosts other annual events, including three baby showers, back-to-school events, and a Thanksgiving feast.

The organization needs diapers, car seats, baby clothing, and volunteers. For McKenzie, every gift keeps Corey's legacy alive — and helps another family through the holidays.

To donate, visit Korey's Kidz at: www.facebook.com/koreys.kidz

