Milwaukee food truck recovered after theft was caught on camera

MILWAUKEE — The owner of E's Blufox Eatery, a mobile food business in Milwaukee, said thieves stole the trailer he runs his business out of.

Damon Tate, who owns the truck with Irsha Coleman, shared a surveillance video with TMJ4 News that shows a driver pull up in a pickup truck, and then take off with the trailer.

Tate said the truck was stolen from the area of 39th and Villard on Friday, and recovered near 28th and Locust the next day.

Tate said, although he is relieved to have his trailer back, several parts are missing.

He noted that a generator, a slushy machine and TV's are missing.

It's unclear when E's Blufox Eatery will re-open, but the small business owner has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist during this time.

You can find a link to the fundraiser page HERE.

