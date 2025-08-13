Record flooding across Milwaukee this weekend left many residents without power for hours or even days, causing food purchased with FoodShare and Summer EBT benefits to spoil.

"I have gotten nothing, no resources, no help, nothing. I just need somebody who can help me," said Mona Butler-Foster, who lost nearly everything in the weekend floods.

TMJ4 Mona Butler-Foster lost nearly everything in the weekend floods.

Butler-Foster had to throw away all the food she recently purchased. Her basement still has standing water, and what she bought with her Summer EBT benefits is now destroyed.

"That lil $120 is everything to buy snacks, pizzas, easy stuff they can cook for themselves," Butler-Foster said.

TMJ4 Her basement still has standing water, and what she bought with her Summer EBT benefits is now destroyed.

The Hunger Task Force wants affected residents to know help is available to replace those benefits, but time is running out.

Milwaukee flood victims can replace lost FoodShare, Summer EBT benefits

"Any food share recipient, or any summer EBT participant who's been affected by flooding storm damage or power outages, is eligible to get their benefits replaced if they lost food as a result of those damages," said Allen Castillo, Hunger Task Force FoodShare Program Manager.

TMJ4 Allen Castillo, Hunger Task Force FoodShare Program Manager.

To receive replacement benefits, residents need to complete the Request for Replacement Benefits form on the Department of Health Services website within 10 days of experiencing the loss. LINK: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/forms/f0/f00330.pdf

"You have a 10-day window, so from the moment you've experienced the loss to 10 days past, you can submit your request for those benefits to be replaced," Castillo said.

TMJ4 Request for Replacement Benefits form

Residents can also get in-person assistance with applications at two Hunger Task Force locations.

"They can visit one of our two food share resource centers. We have one on the north side called Ashlisha's place in Midtown Center. We also have one on the southside, the Southside Community Resource Center on Mitchell Street any of our foodshare advocates are ready to help," Castillo said.

Replacement benefits are issued for the value of the food lost, up to the amount issued for the month. you can also learn about more resources at the Hunger Task Force Website.

"If you're unsure if you qualify or not, apply, let Milwaukee Enrollment Services determine your eligibility, and we're here to help if you need help with that," Castillo said.

Butler-Foster has already applied and hopes others will do the same.

"Somehow God is gonna walk us through this, and He's gonna help us," Butler-Foster said.

