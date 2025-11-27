Milwaukee family serves free Thanksgiving meals to community

MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee family is hosting its first community giveaway from their restaurant, offering free Thanksgiving meals to neighbors in need.

For this family, the gift of giving means everything.

"I feel like a turkey. You know? You get to be the turkey for Thanksgiving," family member Jailen Adams said.

"I woke up this morning, it felt like Christmas to me. I'm like, let's get this stuff. Let's go shopping. Let's grab everything that we need so that we can do what we need to do for our community," owner Dionna Richmond said.

Richmond's Restaurant and Catering, a family-run business, is holding its first community Thanksgiving giveaway on Thursday. The family reached out to TMJ4 to share what inspired them.

"I reached out because I wanted people to know that there are people here who are truly invested in the community," Dionna Richmond said.

The restaurant, which has operated on Milwaukee's north side since 2023, felt compelled to do something special this year.

"With everything going on with the government and not knowing if people were going to have benefits and how people were going to get their meals, this year, it was just pressed upon us. You know, we're going to just do a community give back," Dionna Richmond said.

Known for barbecue and soul food, the family plans to serve about 200 people turkey, smothered pork chops, cornbread, mac and cheese, and other holiday dishes.

"I don't look at it as work. I look at it as a way to give back to people who may not have a chance to have a hot meal," said Clyde Richmond, the restaurant's chef.

Clyde keeps his cooking philosophy simple.

"I like to feed what I like to eat," he said.

They want people to know that everyone is welcome at their table.

"It's not a place for judgment. It's just a place for everybody to be able to come, get a good, hot meal, fresh, and enjoy one another during this time of giving thanks," she said.

The family will serve meals from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today, or until the food runs out.

