MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Northcott Neighborhood House hosted its sixth annual free Christmas dinner Thursday, serving food, gifts, and entertainment to families across Milwaukee.

The morning began with a long line out the door as hundreds of people joined together under one roof at the community center. Volunteers worked throughout the day to ensure Milwaukee families didn't go without a warm meal, presents, or holiday joy.

Watch: Milwaukee families and volunteers embrace the true meaning of Christmas at community dinner

"It's just been a really festive opportunity during this holiday season, just being able to see the smiles on people's faces. It's just really been like, this is what I want to do every Christmas," Nicole Coleman said.

Coleman, a Delta Sigma Theta volunteer, emphasized the importance of community connection during the holidays.

"Even if you have all of these gifts at home, the ability to be able to come out and commune with people who look like you, who live in your neighborhood, who live in your community, that too is part of the season," Coleman said. "So for me, Christmas is about the season. Obviously, Jesus is the reason for the season, but finding something that's bigger and better than yourself.”

While this marks the sixth annual Christmas dinner, Northcott has been serving the community for about 65 years as a community-based organization.

"They are a community based organization, it is great that they encourage and invite the community to come in and invest in the community," Sydney Purifoy-Mahone said.

Purifoy-Mahone, the 2025 Miss Juneteenth, reflected on what makes Christmas special beyond the presents.

"I know earlier this morning, my younger cousins, they opened up their gifts. They were just like, so excited about the presents. But they were more excited about, you know, being surrounded by family. There's a lot of us, so just us coming together," Purifoy-Mahone said.

For parent Rochelle Harris, attending the Christmas dinner with her two children was a first-time experience that may become a new family tradition.

"For me, it's like seeing the smiles on the kids faces when I wake up in the morning and spending time, spending time with the family and loved ones," Harris said.

Harris encouraged others to join next year's celebration.

"Come on time, don't be late, or you be square, so come next year. Happy Holidays!" Harris said.

The feast wrapped up at 3 p.m., sending families home with full bellies and hands full of gifts.

