Milwaukee Escuela Fratney parents react to easily spread bacterial infection at school

MILWAUKEE — Extra precautions were in place Friday at a Milwaukee elementary school following a confirmed case of a highly transmissible bacterial infection.

On Thursday afternoon, parents received an email regarding a confirmed case of shigellosis.

Shigellosis is a bacterial infection caused by the shigella bacteria. It can spread through contaminated food, water, or contact with fecal matter.

Symptoms normally appear one to two days after exposure. Those symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Children are often the most at risk of infection.

Duran Ferguson has a son at Escuela Fratney. He shared his reaction before picking him up.

“Man, it was baffling,” said Ferguson. “Hearing that is like, for real?”

He told TMJ4 he now plans to focus on good handwashing and sanitizing hygiene, including sanitizing door handles in his car.

Once Meagan Ludwig received the email Thursday, she pulled her daughter out of school and kept her home on Friday as well.

“My biggest concern is that she will bring home a highly communicable disease, even though we as a family are always taking as many precautions as possible,” said Ludwig.

Ludwig also shared her worries with TMJ4 over a lack of emphasis on proper handwashing practices at school.

“Particularly, I was concerned because I know for a fact that the kids have not, and do not, historically wash their hands between playing outside at recess and then going to lunch,” said Ludwig.

TMJ4 obtained an email sent Friday evening by the school’s principal, highlighting some of the precautions the school is taking.

The letter noted that staff and students are washing their hands frequently and before eating, conducting deep cleaning of high-touch areas like bathrooms, and monitoring that students meet handwashing expectations. It also advised that children who are not feeling well should stay home.

Nicole Hertel-Meirose’s children told her they were practicing some of those precautions on Friday.

“He told me about how there are a few new things in place at school to help ensure they are really keeping their hands clean, so I was relieved to hear that,” said Hertel-Meirose.

Despite the initial report, she feels comfortable sending her kids to school.

Shigellosis is considered a Category II reportable illness. There are roughly 300 to 400 cases each year in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services.

Ludwig hopes the school will continue to practice these precautions to keep her daughter and others safe.

“We should be doing more than just telling individuals what they need to do; we should model how we take care of each other as a community, at school, and in Milwaukee,” said Ludwig.

The Milwaukee Health Department released this statement:

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is actively working with La Escuela Fratney due to a shigellosis exposure at the school. Shigellosis is a bacterial infection caused by Shigella bacteria, which can spread through contaminated food, water, or contact with fecal material. Symptoms may include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, typically appearing 1–2 days after exposure.

MHD is providing guidance to affected individuals and recommending enhanced hygiene and cleaning measures. Families are encouraged to practice thorough handwashing and seek medical attention if symptoms arise.

Shigellosis is a Category II reportable illness in Wisconsin [dhs.wisconsin.gov], requiring health care providers to report cases within 72 hours. For more information, visit the CDC’s website [dhs.wisconsin.gov], or contact the Milwaukee Health Department at (414) 286-6800

Milwaukee Public Schools released this statement:

MPS cannot share medical information about students or staff, but we are working diligently to make our campuses safe for all of our students.

MPS is aware of a case of one Shigella infection at one of our schools. We are following procedures to treat this issue, and no other infections have been reported.

Students and their families have been notified and we will be communicating our plan to ensure students and staff are washing their hands after transitions to ensure everyone’s safety. We will continue to conduct deep cleaning in high-touch surface areas as well.

We are working closely with the Milwaukee Public Health Department and will be providing a guide to students and families to make sure that they are taking all precautions to stay healthy.

As always, we work diligently to keep our students and staff safe, and we appreciate your effort to help us inform our families when health concerns arise.

