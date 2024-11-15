Shigellosis case confirmed at Milwaukee's Escuela Fratney, Health Department warns sickness spreads easily

A case of shigellosis has been confirmed by the City of Milwaukee Health Department at Escuela Fratney Elementary School.

Health Department leaders warn that the disease is easily spread from person to person. Shigellosis is a bacteria and the Health Department is encouraging families with children in the school to increase hand washing.

Anyone who is currently sick with diarrhea should not go to work or school, and should submit a stool sample to their primary care physician or the Milwaukee Health Department.

Health Department leaders say, until there are no further cases of diarrhea, staff and students should not bring food or snacks to share. Hand washing is the most important tool to stop the spread of the disease.

Anyone with any questions is encouraged to call the Milwaukee Health Department at 414-286-6800 and ask to speak with a Communicable Diseases Nurse.

Read a fact sheet from the Wisconsin Division of Public Health below.

Shigellosis Fact Sheet by TMJ4 News on Scribd

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip