MILWAUKEE — Students at Seifert Elementary School received a rock-star welcome Monday morning as they returned to classes following a summer of lead-remediation work at the Milwaukee Public Schools facility.

TMJ4 Students at Seifert Elementary School received a rock star welcome Monday morning

The first day of school featured cheers, pom-poms, bubbles and high fives as community members rolled out the red carpet for students, some still shaking off summer sleep.

"This is our future," said Judge Derek Mosley, who has adopted Seifert Elementary.

TMJ4 "This is our future," said Judge Derek Mosley, who has adopted Seifert Elementary.

Mosley said the celebration was designed to show students they belong in their community.

"People who look like them. They have police officers, firefighters, judges, all here to support them, to let them know that we're behind them," Mosley said.

TMJ4 Mosley said the celebration was designed to show students they belong in their community.



The school underwent extensive cleaning this summer after lead was discovered in Milwaukee Public Schools buildings. Principal Deirdre Lafford said the celebration marked a fresh start.

TMJ4 Principal Deirdre Lafford said the celebration marked a fresh start.

"I'm looking forward to the children; it was a long summer with the process of cleaning the building with the lead. It was a long process, so I'm ready for the children to get the learning started and the experiences," Lafford said.

Watch: Milwaukee elementary school celebrates first day with red-carpet welcome

Milwaukee elementary school celebrates first day with red-carpet welcome after lead cleanup

Students, teachers and community members said the welcome celebration sent a message that every child matters.

"We want them to feel as if they belong to a part of this community," Mosley said.

TMJ4 Students, teachers and community members said the welcome celebration sent a message that every child matters.

Lafford emphasized the school's family atmosphere and tradition.

"We are a family here at Seifert. We have a family tradition. Generations of families come here to Seifert. We welcome our students with love and open arms, ready to get to the learning," Lafford said.

The principal's message to students was simple: "Work hard, get smart!"

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip