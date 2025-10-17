Milwaukee drivers worry about increased parking ticket targets

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee drivers could face stricter parking enforcement starting in January if the city approves its proposed 2026 budget, which projects issuing 550,000 parking citations — roughly 65,000 more than last year.

Despite the increase in projected citations, the city expects parking citation revenue to decrease by $3 million in 2026 compared to 2025 projections. The 2026 budget projects $14 million in parking citation revenue, down from $17 million projected for 2025.

A city spokesperson said the 2026 revenue projections are based on actual revenue numbers from 2024 and previous budget years, not the 2025 projections, which may have been too optimistic following last year's parking fine increases.

The increased enforcement includes new policies such as towing cars with five or more unpaid citations, late fees starting 14 days after ticket issuance, and more DMV registration holds; however, city leaders aren't raising ticket costs after last year's increase.

“In 2024, the Transportation Fund required a $32.1 million cash advance from the General Fund to remain solvent. Declines in parking-related revenue during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with continued operating costs for parking enforcement and the streetcar, have created ongoing fiscal pressure. The 2026 budget aims to reduce reliance on the General Fund by enhancing citation collections, expanding payment access, and maintaining aggressive enforcement of parking regulations," read the proposed 2026 budget.

Some Milwaukee residents say the citation projection feels like targeting drivers for revenue.

"It's definitely just a little bit painful to go out and realize you owe an extra $50 because you misread a sign or misunderstood something, and the city's actively targeting individuals for that extra revenue," Nick Athens said.

Athens, a Bay View resident who frequently visits bars and restaurants downtown, said he relies on street parking because free or inexpensive options are already difficult to find.

"I don't like the idea of baking in growth in citations. It feels less like enforcing reasonable rules and more like targeting people — especially when signage isn't clear or curbs aren't marked," Athens said.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student Skye Williams called the projection concerning.

"That's crazy — that's an insane number to have as a goal. I think city leaders should want to decrease the number of people getting in trouble for parking and make parking more accessible," Williams said.

Williams said she avoids parking in certain areas entirely, worried about misreading confusing signs.

The city spokesperson explained that parking revenue is recognized the year it is paid, not the year citations are issued, creating delays in revenue collection. Even though more citations are projected for 2026, it doesn't guarantee all revenue from those citations will be collected and recognized that year.

The spokesperson said the 2026 projections are intended to right-size the budget into an attainable revenue goal after 2025 projections may not be met.

"It's really just taking advantage of people who are trying to spend their money in the city and trying to enjoy the city," Athens said.

The Common Council will debate the mayor's proposal over the next few weeks. If approved, the tougher enforcement measures could take effect Jan. 1.

Review the 2026 proposed budget here: https://city.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/doaBudgetOffice/2026-Proposed-Plan-and-Executive-Budget-Summary.pdf

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

