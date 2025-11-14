Milwaukee drivers use gas rewards programs to save at the pump

MILWAUKEE — Gas prices in Wisconsin are up this month, but they are on track to be slightly lower than last year.

According to GasBuddy, Wisconsin's current average gas price sits just under $2.80 per gallon — about 3.5 cents lower than last year's average.

"There was a time when I guess I was pinching the pennies a little bit more, that I paid more attention. But even then, if I needed gas, I just got gas. That was it, you know. So I really don't get in the up in arms about it fluctuating, you know, it goes up, it comes down. Cycle of life," said Angela Mallett at a BP gas station in Milwaukee.

While price fluctuations are normal, drivers can consistently save money through gas station rewards programs. Mallett uses Earnify, a rewards app that works at participating BP stations and saves users at least 5 cents per gallon on every fill-up.

"Just enter your rewards number, which is your phone number," Mallett said.

For drivers who don't frequent BP stations, several other rewards programs offer similar savings:

Exxon Mobil Rewards+™ program

Shell Fuel Rewards

Inner Circle Rewards for Circle K

Speedy Speedway Rewards



When asked about her total savings over time, Mallett estimated that the program has saved her significant money.

"I'm not a mathematician, but hundreds of dollars over the years for sure," Mallett said.

