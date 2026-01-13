MILWAUKEE – On Monday, Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee leaders announced they will receive a combined $33 million in federal funding to improve road safety across some of the area's most dangerous corridors.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, with Milwaukee County receiving nearly $25 million and the City of Milwaukee getting $8 million for targeted safety projects.

Some drivers say certain streets pose significant safety concerns that affect their daily routes.

"I'm especially careful on Capitol Drive, there seem to be a lot of red light runners," said Kathy Rave, who drives in Milwaukee.

"I've seen some crazy stuff on Silver Spring Drive, as I do live around that area," said Diego Garcia, who drives in Milwaukee.

Watch: Milwaukee drivers react to county receiving millions in federal funding for road safety improvements

Milwaukee drivers react to county receiving millions in federal funding for road safety improvements

City of Milwaukee Grant

The City of Milwaukee's $8 million will fund improvements to two high-injury corridors: N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from N. 7th Street to W. North Avenue, and W. Forest Home Avenue from W. Historic Mitchell Street to W. Lincoln Avenue.

The projects will incorporate Complete Street interventions such as bus bulbs, narrower travel lanes, reduced curb radii, curb extensions, leading pedestrian intervals and raised intersections or crosswalks.

The project will focus on slowing traffic and improving safety near schools, parks and transit stops. The total project budget is $10 million which includes a $2 million local match requirement that the City will contribute.

Milwaukee County Grant

Milwaukee County's nearly $25 million grant will support 67 safety projects along 10 of the county's most hazardous roadways . The projects are expected to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes at targeted intersections and road segments by 26% to 50%.

Planned improvements include more visible pedestrian crossings, upgraded traffic signals and traffic-calming measures.

Some drivers have noticed how safety improvements can make a difference in their daily commutes.

"On Silver Spring Drive towards Glendale, you know, there's like these raised intersections, and I've seen a lot of people actually slow their roll," Garcia said.

All of these road safety projects will take years to complete as leaders work toward Vision Zero, a goal to end traffic deaths by 2037. Residents hope the community will be part of the conversation as these projects develop.

"Community input in the various neighborhoods — what are they seeing, and what would they recommend for their neighborhood, for the safety of themselves, their children," Rave said.

"You want people to be as safe as possible on the streets. And I think that anything that can improve that safety is worthwhile," said Mary Howard-Johnstone, who drives in Milwaukee.

For the county’s grant, project sites include the City of Milwaukee, the City of West Allis, the City of Glendale, the Village of Brown Deer, the Village of Shorewood and multiple County Trunk Highways. Preliminary designs are anticipated to begin in 2027, with all projects completed by 2031.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip