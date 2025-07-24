Milwaukee driver allegedly on video call when striking cyclist, fleeing scene

A Milwaukee man was allegedly on a video call while driving when police say he struck a cyclist and fled the scene, according to newly obtained court documents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Milwaukee cyclist survives hit-and-run; suspect driver remains at large

The victim, Zane Staubach was riding to work at 11:11 a.m. on June 16 when surveillance video captured a black SUV run a red light at the intersection of 2nd and National Avenue.

Staubach was in the bike lane, crossing the intersection, when the car launched him to the other side of the road. The driver fled the scene with Staubach's bicycle still lodged in the front of the vehicle.

Charges have now been filed against Isiah Colon-Johnson for Hit and Run - Causing Great Bodily Harm and Knowingly Operate Motor Vehicle While Suspended - Causing Great Bodily Harm and Second Degree Reckless Injury.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told investigators that he was on a FaceTime with Colon-Johnson discussing a construction quote. During the call, the defendent allegedly stated, "Oh s***, I think I just hit someone. I think I just hit something."

The witness said he advised Colon-Johnson to pull over; however, the defendant claimed he couldn't because he was smoking [what appeared to be a joint] and that the vehicle was not his.

If convicted on all charges, Colon-Johnson could face up to 31 years in prison.

Staubach said he hopes the coverage of the crash raises awareness about reckless driving.

“I greatly appreciate the concern and support my family and I received following the crash," he told TMJ4. "Concern from news organizations and members of our community has helped us. Hopefully some good can come from raising awareness around unsafe driving. I think the issue is so important to so many people who live in the city."

