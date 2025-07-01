Milwaukee cyclist survives hit-and-run; suspect driver remains at large

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee cyclist is searching for answers after a hit-and-run driver struck him at a Walker's Point intersection and fled with his bicycle still attached to the vehicle's grill.

Zane Staubach was riding to work on June 16 at 11:11 a.m. when the driver of a black SUV, which Staubach believes to be a 2025 Ford Explorer ST, ran a red light at the intersection of 2nd and National Avenue.

Staubach was in the bike lane, crossing the intersection, when the car launched him to the other side of the road.

"As I'm flying through the air, I think I can't believe this just happened," Staubach said.

Zane Staubach Security footage shows the moment Shane was struck by the car.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact before the driver fled the scene with Staubach's bicycle still lodged in the front of the vehicle. Neither the bike nor the driver have been located.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

Staubach was transported to the hospital with scrapes, bruises, and a torn rotator cuff. Despite his injuries, he recognizes how fortunate he is to have survived.

Zane Staubach Zane Staubach in the hospital after the crash.

"I think the odds that I'm this little injured are way lower than the odds I'm dead," Staubach said.

The incident occurred at a busy intersection with multiple witnesses present. While the surveillance video showed what happened, making out the license plate remains difficult.

Zane is hopeful that by sharing his story, it will not only help locate the driver responsible but also advocate for safer streets for all Milwaukee residents.

"This car is still out there, and because people need to feel safe commuting and living their lives in Milwaukee. It doesn't have to be this way," Staubach said.

Zane Staubach The SUV right before hitting Zane.

With support from his wife and family during his recovery, Staubach hopes to return to cycling soon, continuing his passion for seeing the city, country, and even North America from the unique perspective of two wheels.

Zane Staubach Zane Staubach doing a 24-hour charity ride on a stationary bike.

Milwaukee Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7262 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips

