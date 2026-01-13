MILWAUKEE — Flu activity in Milwaukee is increasing, with some clinics reporting strain on capacity as more patients seek help for respiratory symptoms.

Milwaukee doctor urges prevention measures as flu cases surge in the county

The flu season nationwide has been classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as moderately severe, with millions of illnesses, thousands of hospitalizations, and hundreds of deaths already reported — more than double last year's numbers.

"Similar to the rest of the country, we're seeing an uptick in influenza cases," said Dr. Raymundo Garcia Dwyer, Medical Director at Progressive Community Health Centers.

Locally, Progressive Community Health Centers are seeing more flu-related hospital admissions in Milwaukee County, and health officials say flu activity is still rising.

"Usually, for influenza during this time of the year, we usually see an uptick in cases, but it is worse this year in comparison to last year. So we're seeing a lot more flu this year, a lot more complications from flu and hospitalizations from flu," Garcia Dwyer said.

Doctors say the flu spreads quickly — especially when people try pushing through obvious symptoms instead of staying home.

"The biggest thing is, if you feel sick, you should stay home, and that will help reduce the transmissibility of the influenza virus… doing good hand hygiene, so washing your hands often," Garcia Dwyer said.

He also encourages people with symptoms to take extra precautions around others.

"If you do have a cough and are sneezing… covering yourself… and then wearing a mask if you're feeling those respiratory-type symptoms," Garcia Dwyer said.

Garcia Dwyer shared the typical symptoms they're seeing in patients.

"Typically, we will see people having fever, chills, body aches, maybe some headache… a lot of fatigue," Garcia Dwyer said.

Garcia Dwyer says vaccinations remain the best tool to reduce serious illness — even if the vaccine isn't a perfect match for every strain circulating.

"The influenza vaccination is a very important tool in order to keep you safe," Garcia Dwyer said.

He also says to seek medical care if symptoms become severe.

"If you're having a very high fever… not able to keep any fluids down, then you should probably consider being evaluated by a provider," Garcia Dwyer said.

Early testing can also allow providers to prescribe antivirals, which may shorten the course of illness. You don't need insurance to be seen at Progressive Community Health Centers.

Doctors stress that while flu can be serious, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your family:



Get a flu vaccine — recommended for everyone 6 months and older

Wash your hands often and avoid close contact with sick people

Stay home if you're sick — especially until at least 24 hours after your fever ends.

