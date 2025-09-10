Milwaukee doctor expresses concerns over the spread of measles amid back-to-school season

MILWAUKEE, Wis.– Milwaukee doctor speaks on the risk of catching measles in Wisconsin as children start the new school year.

Twenty-five measles cases have been confirmed in Oconto County, all are unvaccinated. State health officials urge vaccination as children head back to school.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads through touch and the air. The virus can live for two hours in the air.

Known for causing a rash, fever, and cough, measles can also lead to serious complications such as brain swelling, seizures, and even death.

"It's extremely contagious... You are contagious for four days before the rash even begins," said Dr. Elizabeth Sedgwick.

Dr. Sedgwick with the Gerald L. Ignace Health Center has been working with children since 2005. She says the most vulnerable populations include immunocompromised individuals, pregnant women, adults in their 20s, and young children.

"People like to think it's not going to happen to their kid, but if you're not vaccinated, it can happen to your child. And this is, this is a very contagious and dangerous disease that is perfectly preventable just with immunization, just a shot," said Dr. Sedgwick.

As of September 9, the Wisconsin Department of health services confirmed 25 cases of measles in Oconto County, just north of Green Bay.

The Wisconsin DHS previously stated that an out-of-state traveler who was infected with measles was at the Flying J Travel Center on 70th Avenue in Roberts on Aug. 4 between 7:15 and 10:00 a.m., and at the Pilot Travel Center on Milwaukee Road in Beloit on the same day between 11:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

While these cases did not happen in Milwaukee County, the immunization rates in Milwaukee are below the goal of herd immunity.

According to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry, just 75% of six-year-olds have received both recommended MMR vaccine doses in Milwaukee. By age 18, that number increases to 88%. Herd immunity requires at least 93% to 95% coverage.

As the 2025/26 school year begins, Dr. Sedgwick urges parents to take measles seriously.

"That's what happens when we go back to school. Kids get sick. They're around other kids, and they spread germs. It's not hard to protect your child, really. It's not. Just if you haven't done it. Just make sure their immunizations are up to date,” said Dr. Sedgwick.

To check vaccination status, visit the Wisconsin Immunization Registry. The Milwaukee City Health Department is also offering free vaccines at three clinics:

Keenan Sexual Health Clinic: 3200 N. 36th St.

Northwest Health Center: 7630 W. Mill Road

Southside Health Center: 1639 S. 23rd St.

