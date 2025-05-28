A jury of 12 women and three men will determine the fate of Maxwell Anderson, who is accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson after a first date last year.

Local defense attorney Pat Cafferty, who will be providing analysis for TMJ4 throughout the trial, expressed surprise at the efficiency of the jury selection process.

"I think lots of people were predicting that it was going to go beyond just today to select the jury, but it sounds like the judge moved very efficiently," Cafferty said.

The jury was seated just before 5 p.m., narrowed down from more than 40 potential jurors after starting with an initial pool of around 75.

Watch: Milwaukee defense attorney surprised by quick jury selection in Maxwell Anderson trial

Attorney provides insight into jury selection on first day of Maxwell Anderson trial

"Part of what they did was they used jury questionnaires to eliminate some of the potential jurors. They got the number down to about 40, and then once they were at 40 through preemptory strikes and strikes for cause, they got it down to 15," Cafferty said.

The jury includes three alternates, though none of the jurors know whether they are regular jurors or potential substitutes.

When asked how a defense attorney might approach a case like this that deals with evidence including pictures of body parts, Cafferty said, "as defense attorneys, what we're trained to do, and what experiences, experience tells us to do, is you have to be comfortable being uncomfortable so you can't run and hide from some of this evidence. You have to deal with it head on."

Cafferty also provided some insight into what the defense strategy in this case could look like.

The prosecution's evidence reportedly includes cell phone location data and video footage of Anderson on and off buses, though there are gaps in time and information that the defense may exploit.

Cafferty explained that the defense will likely focus on the first-degree intentional homicide charge, which carries a life sentence, rather than the other less serious charges.

"My understanding is what they don't have is a cause of death or manner of death," he said. "They can most certainly say that Ms. Robinson is dead, and there's probably significant evidence about the charges, numbers 2, 3, 4, the concealment, the mutilation, the arson, but the government has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Maxwell Anderson intentionally killed Miss Robinson, and that's where the focus of the defense will be."

Opening statements in the trial are expected Wednesday. Anderson's trial could last as long as two weeks.

