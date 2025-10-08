A co-owner of Daync Academy in Milwaukee faces criminal charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a student and exposing himself outside a Walker's Point bar.

Joshua Burgos is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County.

Watch: Milwaukee DAYNC Academy co-owner charged with inappropriate touching, exposure

Daync Academy co-owner charged with lewd behavior

The incident occurred on August 20 at a bar in Walker's Point, prosecutors said. The complaint alleges Burgos grabbed a student, kissed her without consent, and later exposed himself outside the establishment.

"I'm glad this is coming to light because he has the ability to be in front of other women and other students, which would be a danger with this type of behavior," a former instructor said.

The complaint states the student told Burgos to stop more than once. In a Mirandized interview, Burgos said he couldn't remember what happened and suggested he may have been drugged.

"My stomach curled. It was like this disgust that I have — that I've experienced," one former instructor said.

Another former instructor described feeling nauseous upon learning of the charges.

"It's not right, and when we learned about the charges, that's something I don't condone and won't be putting up with," a former instructor said.

The former instructors emphasized the importance of student safety at all dance studios, clear studio policies, and community support moving forward.

"I would say not to give up dance because of this. Continue to be out there, part of the dance community. Continue going out to dance and taking classes — and not give up on dance because of this," one former instructor said.

I reached out to a Daync Academy co-owner for comment, but did not receive a response.

