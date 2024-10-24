MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck near 76th and Appleton.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Police say the driver of the semi was making a turn when a vehicle traveling straight collided with it.

Milwaukee crash: Driver dead after colliding with semi-truck near 76th & Appleton

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old, was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The driver of the semi remained on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is fluid and ongoing.

