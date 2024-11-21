Watch Now
Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office kicks off holiday giveaways with Thanksgiving meal kits

thanksgiving
Thanksgiving meal, file image.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is kicking off its holiday giveaways with the annual Thanksgiving shopping and distribution event.

The event begins at Metcalfe’s Market on State Street at 8 a.m., where Sheriff Denita Ball, Tim Metcalfe, and volunteers will gather to shop for turkeys and other items to create complete meal kits.

The items will then be transported to the Washington Park Senior Center, where Sheriff’s Office members and community volunteers will sort them.

A significant portion of the kits will be delivered door-to-door to 125 families in need.

