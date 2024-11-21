Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office kicks off holiday giveaways with Thanksgiving meal kits

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is kicking off its holiday giveaways with the annual Thanksgiving shopping and distribution event.
The event begins at Metcalfe’s Market on State Street at 8 a.m., where Sheriff Denita Ball, Tim Metcalfe, and volunteers will gather to shop for turkeys and other items to create complete meal kits.
RELATED LINKS:
-Read our previous coverage of this story
The items will then be transported to the Washington Park Senior Center, where Sheriff’s Office members and community volunteers will sort them.
A significant portion of the kits will be delivered door-to-door to 125 families in need.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.