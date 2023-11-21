Over 1,000 people in Milwaukee receive free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE — As people across Milwaukee prepare for Thanksgiving meals, some groups are helping to make the process a little easier.

The 13th Annual 'Make a Family Smile' Turkey Giveaway hosted at the MLK Park Community Center provided turkeys to hundreds in the community.

Cars lined the block of the MLK Park Community Center around noon Monday, Nov. 20. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, King Community Center, and many other groups distributed 14-pound turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event was started in 2010 by Center Manager Mrs. Dee McCollum to help families in the community. Now, it is in part a way to honor her son who died while serving the country.

“I lost a son and two of the things he loved the most was Thanksgiving and Christmas,” McCollum reflected. “I keep smiling because this helps me remember him, and he’d be out here helping me.”

The first year, McCollum gave out ten turkeys. Since then, she and many others have since given out roughly 30,000.

“I try not to get teary because it’s such a happy occasion, but to see the community, elected officials, and law enforcement get together for the community? There’s no better picture than that,” McCollum smiled.

Members from 414Life, Safe and Sound, the Milwaukee Police Department, and Fathers Making Progress spent two hours braving the cold to pass out turkeys to a continuous line of people in their cars.

“I’ve been at every single one of these. And it’s a very special time of year for me. I love coming back and love giving back,” Deputy Kristine Rodriguez smiled.

Down the street, Penfield Children’s Center in partnership with QPS Employment Group distributed 300 pumpkin pies to families and community partners.

It’s a company tradition that started in 1985 and has spread to six states. This is the first year QPS has partnered with Penfield.

“We have a commitment to our communities. We give over 7000 pies away across the Midwest,” Nick Ratelis, Vice President of Marking of QPS Employment Group, said. “It’s just been awesome to see the smiles on their faces as they leave the building.”

Both the community members and volunteers said these giveaways are about more than just food.

“It’s not about me. It’s about what we do to make the community better,” McCollum smiled.

