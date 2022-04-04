Milwaukee 'Safe and Sound' organization moving to a new location, unveils official renderings

MILWAUKEE — A former two-story church will soon become the new home for the Milwaukee non-profit Safe and Sound.

"Being able to move to this new building gives us complete access to our residence, to the young people that we serve," said Safe and Sound interim executive director, Bridget Whitaker.

The organization started 25 years ago as a way to improve public safety by combining youth development, community organizing, and law enforcement. Right now, it employs nearly 30 staff members and runs out of a small office downtown. They say this new space will make it easier to connect with the community.

"In this space, we have more of an open area where we can do some community meetings, youth police dialogue sessions," said Whitaker.

Thanks to a $25,000 donation from the Milwaukee Bucks, that money will help the non-profit reach its goal of renovating the church with office spaces, desks, conference rooms, and more.

"All teams across the country are doing different renovation projects as a legacy project, which is a gift from the NBA to work within their community. We have such a long-standing partnership with Safe and Sound, so to us it was a no-brainer to partner with them," said ​Quinn Otero, corporate social responsibility manager for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Allowing Safe and Sound to continue is its mission.

"That donation allows us to be able to get closer to our goal of just serving and helping to create a safer Milwaukee," said Whitaker.

The renovation project is expected to be completed sometime this summer.

