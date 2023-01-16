Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center offers fitness, recreation for residents

MILWAUKEE — Located on Milwaukee's near west side, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center opened in 1976 and is supported by the Milwaukee County Park system. It works to commemorate the dreams and vision of Dr. King.

I met with Dee McCollum, the director of the center, to learn about how they echo the vision of Dr. King.

“At the King Center, we support Dr. King's nonviolence mentality. At the King Center, you are your brother’s keeper," said McCollum.

Participants must show respect for staff, other members, and themselves. McCollum runs a tight, but loving ship. No sagging, no hats, and no hoodies, and the members are happy to shed their street posturing for the safety of the community center.

While the King Center offers many programs and opportunities to the community, McCollum is most proud of the boxing program run by Ernie Hains.

“The program started as a result of bullying. My kids were being bullied, so I spoke with Miss Dee and began to train the kids, as well as my own, in boxing," said Haines.

The program has been very successful, producing many successful professional fighters.

The King Center also offers martial arts and various self-development programs. It also has a full court for basketball and a theater for plays and rentals. It’s a real gem to the community.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is located at 1531 W. Vliet St. Milwaukee. For more information, visit their page on the Milwaukee County website.

