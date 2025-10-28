MILWAUKEE — More than 140 Milwaukee County residents voiced their concerns Monday night during a public hearing on the proposed 2026 budget, with many urging supervisors to reconsider cuts to essential services.

The roughly $1.4 billion budget has drawn significant opposition, particularly over proposed changes to county bus routes and cuts to other vital community services.

TMJ4

"We are the city of Milwaukee, we can do better," Milwaukee county resident, Jedidiah Moss said.

Transit cuts spark major concerns

The proposed cuts to county bus routes dominated the public hearing, with residents like Moss expressing how the changes would directly impact their daily lives.

"One of my daily routes is on the chopping block, and another is getting diminished and I'm not the only one. There are many horrible situations my community is facing due to these proposed cuts," Moss said.

Moss, who is legally blind and relies on public transportation daily, emphasized the broader impact on the disability community.

Watch: Milwaukee County residents pack budget hearing to oppose proposed cuts

Milwaukee County residents pack budget hearing to oppose proposed cuts

"The dismantling and destruction to our transit system is directly proportional to the degradation to the blind communities' access to our city," he said.

These are recommendations by MCTS as part of the 2026 proposed executive budget of Milwaukee County that are being considered:

6 Routes would be eliminated:

20 (S. 20th), 28 (108th), 33 (Vliet), 34 (Hopkins), 55 (Layton), & 58 (Villard)

5 Routes would be modified:

11 (Hampton) – Turnback at 92nd Street at western end.

22 (Center) – Turnback at Humboldt on eastern end.

24 (Forest Home) – All buses end at Southridge. No Greendale Trips.

80 (6th) – Buses end at Glendale Industrial Park (Green Bay & Florist).

88 (Brown Deer) – Turnback at 107th on the western end

According to the county, the transit system is facing a $14 million shortfall, which could lead to route cuts.

Emilio Ramirez, a Youth County Commission member, highlighted how students would be affected by the proposed changes.

"I know students at my school who rely on the county buses every day to get to school, home, and work," Ramirez said.

Parks funding also under scrutiny

County parks funding emerged as another major concern during the hearing.

"This year we're looking for a task force to create a separate funding district for parks," said Patricia Jursik with Preserve Our Parks.

Jursik called for long-term solutions to address ongoing funding challenges. She is a leader for Preserve Our Parks, an organization hoping to save the parks.

TMJ4 Patricia Jursik

"I'm calling on the board to take a serious look at long-term funding stability because the current model is not sustainable," she said.

Budget shortfall drives proposed cuts

According to County Executive David Crowley, departments across the county were asked to find savings due to a projected $46 million shortfall.

Residents also rallied to save specific facilities, including the McGovern Park Senior Center and the Recovery Center that helps residents battle addiction.

"Out of all the things you can cut, please don't cut detox," one resident said during the hearing.

County supervisors will suggest changes to the budget this week and are scheduled to vote on November 6.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip