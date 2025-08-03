Milwaukee County Parks offers discounts on Aquatic Center passes

Celebrate the last month of summer with Milwaukee County Parks. They are offering a special deal on Aquatic Center Season Passes.

Time is running out! Aquatic Center Season Passes are now available for purchase at 50% off through August 8th.

The half-priced passes can be used at both Cool Waters Aquatic Park in Greenfield and David F. Schulz Aquatic Center in Lincoln Park. The passes will get you access through the end of the 2025 aquatic park season.

Cool Waters is set to be open through Sep. 1. Schulz Aquatic Center is set to end their season on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Discounted prices below:

Family pass (covers up to four people) - $112.50

Individual pass - $45

Passes are available for purchase online and in person at Cool Waters Aquatic Park or F. Schulz Aquatic Park.

