Visitors are excited as Milwaukee County commits $30 million to Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed legislation Wednesday, solidifying a $30 million commitment to The Domes: Reimagined plan, marking a major step forward for the Mitchell Park Domes.

The funding will be distributed over six years as part of the nearly $134 million renovation plan that aims to transform the aging facility while preserving its iconic presence in the community.

"Not just put the domes back the way they were, but to reimagine them," said Christa Beall Diefenbach, CEO of the Milwaukee Domes Alliance.

The plan transfers full operational responsibility to the Milwaukee Domes Alliance, the group responsible for fundraising the remainder of the costs through private donations and tax credits.

For visitors like Justine Lesperance, who now brings her daughter Josie to experience the same wonder she felt as a child, the news comes as a relief.

"There are plants that we can't see in our house or our yard, and stuff, so it's really neat," Lesperance said. "Very exciting to hear that there's going to be money put into it because it's been a long time in the works."

The Mitchell Park Domes have faced years of uncertainty as funding issues and needed repairs mounted. Visitors have noticed the deterioration.

"I'm getting a tad bit wet, so that could be fixed," said William Sroka, referring to leaks in the structure.

Various solutions had been proposed over the years, including the possibility of demolishing the structure entirely. However, last year brought hope when the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted to support The Domes: Reimagined plan.

The renovation will include structural improvements such as new glass, a bigger gift shop, a cafe, and an interactive garden.

Sroka believes these changes will enhance the visitor experience. "I think it would get more people in here, it'd be more exciting," he said.

The county's $30 million commitment is contingent on the Domes Alliance meeting fundraising goals through private donations and tax credits.

