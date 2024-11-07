People are excited about a new path forward for the Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE — Thursday was the Milwaukee County Board's budget adoption day, and the budget's approval provided a hopeful path forward for the Mitchell Park Domes.

The county made a $30 million commitment to a plan created by the group Friends of the Domes.

The plan, which in total is over $130 million, looks to revitalize the attraction with building renovations, new additions to Mitchell Park, and a goal for the Domes to more money and become self-sufficient.

The plan would also shift operational responsibility from the county to the Friends of the Domes, while the county retains ownership of Mitchell Park.

“I think it’s great they’re sticking money into it," Elizabeth Loomans told TMJ4.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Loomans has been going to the Domes since she was a child, and now she's continuing the tradition.

“Now as an adult, I’ve come quite often. I’ve brought my little one quite a few times before she was in school and now that she’s in school we try to make it on days off or on the weekends," Loomans said.

The $30 Million will be paid over six years.

For Melanie Pearson, the future of the Dome is important. On Saturday, it is serving as her wedding venue.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

She hopes it stays open to show her future family.

"We’ll eventually have kids, I hope, and bring our kids here and to see the beauty of it here," Pearson said.

