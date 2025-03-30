Milwaukee County Parks announces 2025 Traveling Beer Garden schedule

Milwaukee County Parks has announced the schedule for their 2025 Traveling Beer Garden, marking 12 years for the beloved Milwaukee tradition.

The Traveling Beer Garden will visit various Milwaukee County parks from May through September, transforming each location into an outdoor beer garden for about two weeks.

Embracing the tradition brought to Wisconsin from German brewers, each beer garden will feature restored fire trucks converted into mobile beer trucks that will serve up craft beers, gourmet sodas, and more.

Each beer garden will offer more than beer, serving Milwaukee favorites such as brats, sausages, hotdogs, and soft pretzels from the Milwaukee Pretzel Company.

This year, the tour will include stops at several parks across the county, including the newly added Wilson Park picnic area #1 and the return of the ever-loved Lake Park stop.

Sprecher will continue to be the featured beverage at the Traveling Beer Garden, but there will also be a selection of options from other local breweries. Cider, gluten-free options, and non-alcoholic drinks will also be available.

The fun does not end with food and drinks; all standard pour pricing comes with a commemorative glass to take home. Guests who bring their own Parks Beer Garden branded (or other) pint glasses can enjoy the refill price.

The 2025 season will kick off on Wednesday, May 14, at Wilson Park (8801 South 51st St, Franklin).

Other dates and locations include:

Greenfield Park - May 21 until June 8

Cooper Park - June 11 until June 22

Grant Park - June 25 until July 6

McCarty Park - July 9 until July 20

Lake Park - July 23 until Aug 3

Doctor’s Park - Aug 6 until Aug 17

Sheridan Park - Aug 20 until Sept 1

Beer garden hours Monday through Friday will be 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., for Saturdays, Sundays, and Holidays, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

For more information on each location, check out their website.

