MILWAUKEE — A federal court hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning for Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, who faces charges related to allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest by ICE agents.

Watch: Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan faces federal hearing Thursday

Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan faces federal hearing Thursday over ICE arrest allegations

Dugan was arrested earlier this year after prosecutors accused her of concealing an individual to prevent arrest and obstruction. The charges stem from an incident in April when ICE agents were at the courthouse to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who was appearing before Dugan on battery charges.

The federal hearing is set for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, Flores-Ruiz, the man at the center of Dugan's arrest, has been sentenced to time served and will soon be deported. His attorney said ICE agents will now begin the deportation process for Flores-Ruiz, who was in court on battery charges when Dugan allegedly tried to help him escape the federal agents.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip