Milwaukee community rallies to support food pantries as federal aid remains uncertain

MILWAUKEE — With federal food assistance programs facing uncertainty, Milwaukee organizations are stepping up to help families in need. This morning, radio station Jammin' 98.3 partnered with Northcott Neighborhood House for a food drive to support local families during the holiday season.

The community effort comes as SNAP benefits remain in limbo, leaving food pantries with empty shelves and families struggling to put meals on the table.

"For years, they've been feeding my family. When I was down there, I didn't have nowhere to go. I can always come here and get me a bag of food and make a meal out of something that would last me at least a week or two. I love this place," Bonnie Smith said.

Smith is one of thousands who depend on Northcott every month. The food pantry received a much-needed boost through the "Feeding Milwaukee Live" food drive, organized to help restock shelves as the holidays approach.

"It's important because with everything that's happened with, you know, federal food aid getting cut, this is just one of those things, it's our opportunity to give back," Don Black from 98.3 FM said.

Volunteers emphasized that the effort goes beyond donations — it's about community unity during uncertain times.

"A lot of times I probably wouldn't have made it if it wasn't for Northcott," Smith said.

Food donor Derrick Jones shared his motivation for giving back during the holidays.

"If you're in a position to help, you know, it's more blessed to give than receive. I used to be in a position where I needed, and I know how it feels. So to give back in the holidays — people could just have a hot meal, or someone's just giving them hope and inspiration — showing that there's love out there," Jones said.

For decades, Northcott has served as a cornerstone on Milwaukee's north side, feeding seniors, mentoring youth, and creating opportunities for community members. The food drive demonstrates the community's resilience in the face of challenges.

"Where I grew up, our neighborhoods came together and made sure that everybody had what they needed. Nobody should be going hungry. So anything that we can do to make sure people are fed — it's the least that we can do," Black said.

As uncertainty continues around federal food assistance, the message from Milwaukee's north side remains clear: when shelves go empty, hearts don't have to.

"Don't be ashamed cause everybody in the same boat right now," Smith said.

The community support continued even after the initial story aired. An elderly viewer, battling illness, was moved to donate $300 to Northcott Neighborhood House, asking that the donation be delivered anonymously — a reminder that Milwaukee residents consistently look out for one another.

