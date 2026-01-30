MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee nonprofit leaders say former Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin's authentic approach to community engagement set him apart from other executives who simply showed up for photo opportunities.

As Milwaukee honors Feigin with the Key to the City, community leaders emphasize that his legacy extends far beyond basketball into genuine relationship-building with local organizations.

Dawn Barnett, who leads Running Rebels Community Organization, said Feigin's hands-on approach made all the difference during his visits.

"He wasn't standing in a corner; he wasn't there to just observe, he participated, he was a human being, and young people got to be a human being with him, and that told me right there that he was different," Barnett said.

Barnett said that same authenticity characterized every interaction Feigin had with their organization.

Milwaukee community leaders share Peter Feigin's impact as he receives Key to the City

"Every time he showed up in a space, he showed up not Peter Feigin, you know of, it was him, it was a person, and that's just appreciated by everybody who comes into contact with him," Barnett said.

The young people at Running Rebels could distinguish between genuine support and performative gestures, according to Barnett.

"The youth are observing this and watching it, say he actually cares, and they can tell. They can sniff out you know people who are just coming around because it's a photo op or because they have to be there. That wasn't him," Barnett said.

Andre Lee Ellis, who leads CAGE Community Agriculture Growing Experience, echoed similar sentiments about Feigin's community involvement going beyond financial contributions.

"Well deserved for Peter Feigin again to get a key to this city, not because of what I want or because of what the Bucks can do but because of what they've already done," Ellis said.

Ellis emphasized how Feigin's visibility created meaningful opportunities for young people in the community.

"They say wow Pops Mr Andre, I've never been to a Bucks game. You took me to a Bucks game, and I met Peter Feigin because when he saw you, he said, 'Hi, Andre.' He hugged you, and you kept it moving," Ellis said.

Both community leaders highlighted Feigin's genuine character as what distinguished him from other corporate executives.

"When I see Peter Feigin, that's what I see: I see my brother, I see his heart. Feigin has heart; there is no faking with Peter Feigin," Ellis said.

As Milwaukee recognizes Feigin with this honor, his legacy in the city represents more than basketball success – it reflects a commitment to authentic community engagement and creating opportunities for young people to feel valued and included.

