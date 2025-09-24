Milwaukee Common Council approves $750,000 for flood relief and home repair assistance

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council approved $750,000 in emergency funding Tuesday to help homeowners recover from the historic flooding that struck southeast Wisconsin in August.

The funding will expand the Department of Neighborhood Services' Code Compliance Loan Program to provide emergency repair assistance for households hardest hit by the disaster. It will also ensure low-income homeowners can access deferred-payment loans to make urgent repairs before cold weather sets in.

The council said more than 400 homes across Milwaukee sustained critical damage in the flooding.

“Families hit by the August floods need help now, not months from now,” said Alderman Peter Burgelis, lead sponsor of the resolution. “Winter is coming, and this is about making sure people aren’t left in unsafe conditions. Milwaukee always steps up for our neighbors when they’re hit the hardest, and this relief ensures stability for families who need it most.”

The Code Compliance Loan Program traditionally helps homeowners address costly code-violation repairs. Tuesday's expansion ensures the program can meet extraordinary needs created by the flooding, with a focus on emergency home repair and disaster recovery.

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services will administer the funds to support affected homeowners.

How to apply

Homeowners affected by the August flooding who need emergency repair assistance can apply through the Department of Neighborhood Services' Code Compliance Loan Program.

Applications and program guidelines are available online at city.milwaukee.gov/DNSPrograms/CLP or by calling (414) 286-2567 to speak directly with program staff.

Residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure repairs are completed before winter.

