Milwaukee Civil Rights Leader Jerry Ann Hamilton Dies at 90

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has lost a towering figure in the fight for justice. Jerry Ann Hamilton, who led the Milwaukee Branch of the NAACP for 12 years and spent decades breaking barriers while building bridges, died Oct. 14 at age 90.

Hamilton stood at the forefront of police reform, educational equity and economic inclusion throughout her career. From the Frank Jude police brutality case to battles for Black apprenticeships, her voice became a constant call for justice in Milwaukee.

Beverly Hamilton-Williams Jerry Ann Hamilton

"She was an inspirational civil rights advocate. She wanted to uplift the community… eliminating discrimination, eliminating oppression, and making sure the NAACP stayed relevant," Hamilton-Williams said.

Born in Mississippi in 1935, Hamilton was shaped by the segregated South. She attended Tougaloo College, embraced the philosophy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and even interviewed civil rights leader Medgar Evers — an experience her daughter says left a lifelong impact.

TMJ4 Beverly Hamilton-Williams

"She walked in rooms where she was sometimes the only woman there, head held high, fighting for whoever needed her help and for the mission of civil rights," Hamilton-Williams said.

Hamilton came to Milwaukee in the late 1960s, where she taught in public schools and helped organize the city's first Dr. King birthday celebration. Despite facing backlash, she never backed down from her mission.

"Her smile would light up the room," Hamilton-Williams said.

Beverly Hamilton-Williams Jerry Ann Hamilton and family

Under Hamilton's leadership, the Milwaukee NAACP brought the first-ever national NAACP convention to Wisconsin — a milestone that put Milwaukee on the national civil rights map.

Her family says Hamilton's fight for justice was deeply rooted in faith, service and love — lessons she passed on to her children.

Beverly Hamilton-Williams Jerry Ann Hamilton and family

"We were a civil rights family. And when we sat around the table, many people may have spoken about the daily events, but we spoke about what's going on in the community," Hamilton-Williams said.

Hamilton-Williams says her mother's legacy lives on through her children, who are now educators, activists and public servants, each shaped by Hamilton's example to serve others.

"She always said, 'Fight until all legal options are exhausted.' That was her motto — and that's exactly what she did," Hamilton-Williams said.

HOMEGOING SERVICES: JERRY ANN HAMILTON

DATE: Nov. 8th, 2025

Mt. Olive Baptist Church - 5277 N. 36th St. Milwaukee, WI 53209

WAKE: 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

INTERMENT:

Graceland Cemetary

Flowers and/or donations: Mt. Olive Baptist Church - 5277 N. 36th St Milwaukee, WI 53209

