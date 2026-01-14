Milwaukee church combats food insecurity by offering free produce at weekly 'Gathering Table'

A Milwaukee church is helping address food access and food insecurity by offering free fresh produce multiple days a week to anyone who needs it.
All Peoples Gathering Church hosts its “Gathering Table” program near 2nd Street and Clarke Street, providing free fruits, vegetables, herbs, plant-based dairy items, and artisan bread to community members at no cost.
The Gathering Table operates from noon to 3 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday, with produce availability changing daily based on supply.
Organizers say the goal is to remove barriers to healthy food access while creating a welcoming, judgment-free space for neighbors to connect and support one another.
No registration is required, and the program is open to all.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.