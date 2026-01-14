Milwaukee church combats food insecurity by offering free produce at weekly 'Gathering Table'

A Milwaukee church is helping address food access and food insecurity by offering free fresh produce multiple days a week to anyone who needs it.

All Peoples Gathering Church hosts its “Gathering Table” program near 2nd Street and Clarke Street, providing free fruits, vegetables, herbs, plant-based dairy items, and artisan bread to community members at no cost.

The Gathering Table operates from noon to 3 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday, with produce availability changing daily based on supply.

Organizers say the goal is to remove barriers to healthy food access while creating a welcoming, judgment-free space for neighbors to connect and support one another.

No registration is required, and the program is open to all.

