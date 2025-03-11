Milwaukee chefs prepare dinner to raise funds for local refugee non-profit after federal cuts

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee non-profit that helps refugees found itself in need after federal funding cuts.

Leaders at Hanan Refugees Relief Group said they lost $90,000 when the Trump administration suspended federal funding for resettlement agencies.

Community leaders in the culinary scene wanted to come together to help ease the pain of the cuts.

"I walked in, and I got emotional. Because it's been a very challenging 60 days,” Executive Director of Hanan Refugees Relief Group, Sheila Badwan said.

Chefs from around Milwaukee collaborated in the Amilinda kitchen to prepare a dinner that served as a sign of hope.

"It gives you faith, that ya know our community is here for us to support us,” Badwan said.

Badwan said the federal cuts have forced the organization to lay employees off and cut back on resources for refugees.

"This is critical support. Rental support, utilities, food, clothing. We are their lifelines for the first 90 days,” Badwan said.

The Wilcuma Dinner was organized by Meagan Schultz. The local podcaster said she had to plan something after she heard about the federal cuts.

"We wanted to do something,” Schultz said.

The dinner brought people together for one common purpose of helping others.

"I think ya know belts are going to be tightened for a lot of people. There's going to be a lot of folks out there that are looking for funding for things and I love to see that people in my neighborhood and area are going to step up and give what they can to help out,” dinner attendee, D Kirschling said.

Kirschling was one of many who got to taste the delicious food and have deep conversations about welcoming refugees to the United States.

"The support in the community is just ya can taste in the air as well as the love in the dishes,” Kirschling said.

You can read more about Hanan and donate to their mission here.

