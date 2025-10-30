Milwaukee celebrates Henry Winkler's 80th birthday at Bronze Fonz statue

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of fans gathered at Milwaukee's Bronze Fonz statue Tuesday afternoon to celebrate Henry Winkler's 80th birthday, honoring the actor who brought the iconic character Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli to life on the beloved TV series "Happy Days."

The celebration featured music, cake, giveaways and a special performance by the Skylight Music Theater. Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a mayoral proclamation recognizing Winkler's impact on pop culture and his connection to Milwaukee.

"What fictional character is most associated with Milwaukee? Well, it's the Fonz! Henry Winkler!" one attendee said.

"80 is a milestone for anyone," another celebration-goer noted.

Winkler became synonymous with Milwaukee through his portrayal of the leather jacket-wearing, motorcycle-riding Fonzie on "Happy Days," which was set in Milwaukee during the 1950s and 1960s and ran for 11 seasons.

"I do love the Fonz, I loved Happy Days. I watched it because it showed our city!" said Diane Gregory, a fan who attended the celebration.

Despite cooler temperatures, Milwaukee residents turned out to honor the actor at his bronze likeness along the city's Riverwalk.

"He's always considered Milwaukee his adopted hometown, so we thought what better way to recognize this wonderful person than to have a little birthday right here at his bronze likeness," said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee.

Williams-Smith emphasized the lasting impact of the show on Milwaukee's identity.

"When you think of Henry Winkler and you think of The Fonz, it was the first TV show that was based here in Milwaukee, and people still have so much love for that," Williams-Smith said.

The celebration also featured a special recorded video message from Winkler himself.

For those who couldn't attend the celebration, Visit Milwaukee announced it will be giving away a Fonzie-themed trip to Milwaukee. The Bronze Fonz statue remains accessible to visitors year-round along Milwaukee's Riverwalk.

