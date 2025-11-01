MILWAUKEE — The sounds of mariachi music and traditional Mexican dancers filled the Mitchell Park Domes Friday night as the community celebrated Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead.

"It's a very, very important holiday for me — a very important day," Dominga Peña said.

She celebrated by selling handmade jewelry and clothes through her business Artesanía Minga.

The Mexican holiday honors and celebrates the lives of deceased family and friends on November 1st and 2nd; however, it was celebrated at the Domes on Halloween, creating a unique cultural blend.

"It's something great because it kind of intertwines with Halloween," Peña said.

"It's beautiful to see other cultures enjoying what Día de los Muertos means to us," she said.

The Domes were filled with both flower crowns and traditional Halloween costumes as families embraced both celebrations.

Milwaukee celebrates Halloween and Día de los Muertos

"Coming to see it, coming to see a lot of cultural things that they do there. But of course, also doing Halloween," said Jajuan Zolicoffer.

Jajuan and Zahria dressed up as characters from Princess and the Frog while also learning about Mexican culture.

"You get to learn new things about different cultures and what they do to celebrate it," Zahria Zolicoffer said.

It was a night of fun and remembrance as one of the Domes was filled with ofrendas, which are altars for those who have passed.

"It's just celebrating the people we've lost, but we still love them and they're always living in our hearts," said Rosy, a volunteer at the event.

