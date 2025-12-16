Milwaukee businesses offer bonus gift cards to boost holiday sales

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – With the help of Visit Milwaukee, local Milwaukee businesses are offering a limited-time holiday promotion that doubles the value of gift card purchases through Christmas Eve, providing shoppers with extra spending power while supporting the community during a traditionally slow season.

The campaign works like a buy-one-get-one-free deal for gift cards. Customers who spend $25 on a gift card at participating locations receive an additional $25 bonus gift card for that same business. The Visit Milwaukee Foundation makes the bonus gift cards possible.

"The winters are always a little bit slow. But yeah, this year, things have been slower than normal," said Andy Gehl, co-founder of Third Space Brewing, one of dozens of participating businesses.

Third Space Brewing has operated in Milwaukee for nearly 10 years and distributes beer across Wisconsin.

Gehl said rising production costs have pressured businesses, but many haven't wanted to raise prices. The holiday lull in business makes community support even more crucial.

"It's not just the dollars that businesses need right now, too. It's that support of people coming in the door and showing us and showing everyone else that people are still going out and having a good time and supporting because our brewery is a lot more fun place to be when it's packed with people having a good time," Gehl said.

The promotion aims to bring customers through the doors during an especially slow time of year while highlighting the importance of supporting local businesses.

"It shines a light on the fact that our local businesses probably do need a little extra love, and that we should be reminded to go and support local," Gehl said.

Participating businesses include retailers, restaurants, bars and cafes such as:

414loral

AntetokounBros

Bandit MKE

Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

Cafe Corazon

Casera Cafe & Bakery

Cousins Subs

Delicious Bites

Eldr+Rime

Flowers for Dreams

Forage Kitchen

The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin

HoneyBee Sage Apothecary & Wellness Cafe

Maxie's

MobCraft Beer

NorthSouth Club

Oak Barrel Public House

Pilot Project Brewing

POP

Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row

Refresh Vintage

Rise & Grind Cafe - King Drive

Sprecher Brewery

Sprocket Cafe

Summer of '85

Bronzeville Collective MKE

Third Space Brewing

Torzala Brewing Co.

Urbaine Oasis Spa Boutique

Who's on Third

Wizard Works Brewing

The campaign runs until Christmas Eve, giving shoppers just over a week to take advantage of the doubled gift card value.

